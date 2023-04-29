PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

