Prom (PROM) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00016992 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $90.97 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,343.10 or 1.00023995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.01803076 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,662,535.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.