Proton Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.49 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $715,908.34 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 16,529,127,972 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

