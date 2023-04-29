Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,922,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $5,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 113.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

