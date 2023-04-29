Pundi X (New) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $119.10 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45953627 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,887,196.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

