Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,840. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.