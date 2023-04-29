Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 102,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,941. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
