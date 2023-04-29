Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 102,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,941. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.