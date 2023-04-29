Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Cut by Analyst

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Recovery in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,489 shares of company stock valued at $571,367 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

