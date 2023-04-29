Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Lifted by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,126,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 435,974 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

