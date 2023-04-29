Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Travel + Leisure Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Travel + Leisure’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.17%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 929.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 74.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

See Also

