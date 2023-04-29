Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.98 and its 200-day moving average is $176.36. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.