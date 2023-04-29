Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.89

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00009902 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $302.49 million and approximately $31.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.71 or 0.06520430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00059768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,636,028 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

