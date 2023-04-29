QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $180.10

QUASA (QUA) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $180.10 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,303.67 or 1.00029414 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00120202 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.