QUASA (QUA) Trading 45.3% Higher Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $180.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00120202 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

