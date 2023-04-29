Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 1,237,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

