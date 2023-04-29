Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 1,067,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,768.0 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
