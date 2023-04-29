Raymond James Cuts Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target to $66.00

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of LKFN opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 16,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $514,609 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

