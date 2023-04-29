Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.6 days.

Recruit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $27.72 on Friday. Recruit has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.