RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $2.18. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 93,910 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
