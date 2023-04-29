RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $2.18. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 93,910 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

