Relay Token (RELAY) Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $143.20 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

