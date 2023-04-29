Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:RS opened at $247.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.72.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.