Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $8.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.80. 547,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,003. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.72.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,295 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,607,000 after purchasing an additional 122,962 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.