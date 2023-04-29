Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Renalytix worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 186.7% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 466,824 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Renalytix by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 574,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,655 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Renalytix by 97.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 43,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

RNLX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Renalytix Plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 239.26% and a negative net margin of 1,411.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Renalytix Plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

