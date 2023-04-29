Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 19.3% in April

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Republic Services Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of RSG traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.62. 2,154,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,212. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $131.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

