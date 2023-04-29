Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 398,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

