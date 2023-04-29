Reviewing DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

DCC has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DCC and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 0 0 1 0 3.00 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

DocGo has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than DCC.

This table compares DCC and DocGo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $24.23 billion 0.25 $426.64 million N/A N/A DocGo $440.52 million 1.98 $34.58 million $0.32 26.56

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than DocGo.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocGo beats DCC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC Plc engages in the provision of international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC Energy segment includes the sales and marketing of liquefied petroleum gas, and offers transport and heating energy, lower emission fuels and biofuels, and related services to consumers and businesses across Europe. The DCC Healthcare segment provides products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners. The DCC Technology segment serves as a route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands. The company was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

