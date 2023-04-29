Reviewing L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA) & The Competition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare L Catterton Asia Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Catterton Asia Acquisition N/A -77.01% 3.76% L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio L Catterton Asia Acquisition N/A $10.84 million 33.23 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors $1.25 billion $5.23 million -6.91

Analyst Ratings

L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than L Catterton Asia Acquisition. L Catterton Asia Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L Catterton Asia Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 261.12%. Given L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L Catterton Asia Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

L Catterton Asia Acquisition beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.