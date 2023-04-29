Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

