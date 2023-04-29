Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,188,000 after buying an additional 158,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,932,000 after buying an additional 132,767 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,206,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,251,000 after buying an additional 489,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.8 %

RBA opened at $57.19 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.