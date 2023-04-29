Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,252 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,121 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Splunk worth $37,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,176,075,490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

