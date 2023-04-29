Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $32.31 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.54% of Voya Financial worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

