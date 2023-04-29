Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $41.82 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Zebra Technologies worth $41,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $288.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $385.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

