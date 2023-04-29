Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $45.19 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.72% of Murphy USA worth $45,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $275.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.17.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.