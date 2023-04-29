Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 224,015 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $40,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $110.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.