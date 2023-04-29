Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,835,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KE by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BEKE. TheStreet lowered shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

KE Price Performance

About KE

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

