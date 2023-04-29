Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

