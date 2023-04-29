Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 24,968 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,968 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of FactSet Research Systems worth $36,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDS opened at $411.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.39 and a 200-day moving average of $420.11.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company's stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

