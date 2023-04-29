Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 92,405 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 92,405 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $31,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $121.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 149.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

