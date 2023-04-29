Robert W. Baird Lowers TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target to $20.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. TrueBlue has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $26.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $465.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.