Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 13.8 %

RMTI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 262,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 163.92% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.