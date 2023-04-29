Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 1.9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.12. Approximately 36,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 13,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Roots from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.94.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.