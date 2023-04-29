Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.10-16.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.10-$16.30 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.58.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,052. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $481.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.18 and a 200 day moving average of $427.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

