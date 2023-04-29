Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 1st

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BATS WEED opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.
About Roundhill Cannabis ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.