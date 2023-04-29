Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 1st

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS WEED opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

About Roundhill Cannabis ETF

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

