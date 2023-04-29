Royal Bank of Canada Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $48.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GM. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.88.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

