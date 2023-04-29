Royal Bank of Canada Trims BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Target Price to $25.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.11.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

