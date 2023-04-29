Royal Bank of Canada Trims WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price to $32.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.86.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Down 0.5 %

WesBanco stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 116.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.