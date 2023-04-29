RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -509.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

RPT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

