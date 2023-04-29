RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Short Interest Update

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 80,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.56% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

