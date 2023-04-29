Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.30-12.05 EPS.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

