Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 464,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Safe & Green Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Safe & Green stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,924. Safe & Green has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe & Green

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.